View guest host Sophia Bush rejected calls to keep political discourse with the right “classy,” saying the left has kept things “classy for too long.”

Bush stepped in on Thursday to guest-host on The View, and when the discussion turned to Hunter Biden feuding with members of the press, Bush said she doesn’t personally buy into the “when they go low, we go high” political mantra from former First Lady Michelle Obama anymore.

Bush said:

The kind of old rules, unfortunately, don’t exist anymore. I think a lot of us — I miss decorum. I miss actual research and corroborated journalism being what gets on the air instead of a TikTok theory that is then disproven on page 68 of the paper. But at the end of the day, I think if you don’t go into some of these spaces, you leave a vacuum for the worst misinformation, for the worse racism, for worst sexism to grow. And while I do believe my forever first lady, Michelle Obama should stay high — she should stay high, I don’t want that woman in the muck — but I was raised by a mother who was raised in the Bronx. If you want to go low, I’ll meet you in the gutter. I will meet you in the gutter! I’m done. We have to get in the fight.

“When they go low, we go to the Earth’s crust,” Sunny Hostin added.

“This is what I’m saying,” Bush agreed. “We kept it classy for too long and at this point, I’m like, come at me and I’m gonna punch you in the mouth.”

“Here’s the thing,” Whoopi Goldberg warned. “You can do that, but all it does is blow back on you. I know. I hate being an adult. So, you know, when they go low, I chuckle.”

“Fair. But what if this point you’re making is,” Bush said, turning to Hostin. “For every nine out of 10 times they go low and you don’t meet them, but maybe on the 10th time, you do have to go in front of that audience. I don’t do it every time I want to, Whoopi!”

“Well, 10 times is a lot to wait on,” Goldberg joked. “Five is okay.”

Watch above via ABC.

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