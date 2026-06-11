Trump Goes on Bonkers Riff on Cops Who ‘Shout’ at Protesters: ‘They Take Away His Life, His Pension — They Take Away His Car’

President Donald Trump went on a bonkers riff in which he claimed that cops who “shout” at protesters are stripped of their entire lives — and even have their cars taken away from them.

Trump called in for a wild interview on Thursday’s edition of Fox & Friends, during which he lashed out at the media over the Iran War and ranted about California’s elections.

In another exchange, the hosts asked Trump about arming Iranians, and he delivered a lengthy response that veered from smack-talking the Kurds to complaining about the treatment of U.S. police facing “rioters.”

He claimed, “If the police shout at them, they end up ruining the policeman. You know, they ruin them — they take away his badge, they take away his life, his pension, his everything. They take away his car!”:

JONES: Are you going to get them weapons? (CROSSTALK) TRUMP: — you know, one goes down, another, another, two, three, four people laying — laying down alongside of you with a bullet in their brain. And they run. I can’t blame them. Who’s going to blame them for that? (CROSSTALK) JONES: So, can you give them weapons, Mr. President? Can you get them weapons? KILMEADE: Provide air cover? TRUMP: Well, we actually sent them weapons, and we were very disappointed by the Kurds, to be honest with you. The Kurds let us down. I disagreed with the decision. You know, I was saying, no, I don’t believe they’ll deliver them. I think they kept them for themselves. I think it’s a disgrace. But I’ll remember that Kurds, I’ll remember that. But they have some guns, but you know, they don’t have the weapons. Look, even if they had some, they’re petrified because this is different. This isn’t like — in this country, if you shout, you have a vicious group of people rioting someplace. If the police shout at them, they end up ruining the policeman. You know, they ruin them — they take away his badge, they take away — (CROSSTALK) KILMEADE: Yeah. In Iran, they give them a medal. (CROSSTALK) TRUMP: — life, his pension, his everything. They take away his car. EARHARDT: Mr. President — TRUMP: It’s slightly different. Over there, they shoot them. And the rallies dissipate very quickly, as frankly, I think it’s pretty normal. EARHARDT: Why won’t they just — TRUMP: Very rarely — very rarely can that happen, because it’s very — there are not many countries. China was one that was able to do it in Tiananmen Square with the tanks. That tank operator, boom, rolled right over them when they went in front of the tank. There are very few people that can do that to their own people. In other words, the tank operators didn’t. With Erdogan in Turkey, they were unable — KILMEADE: Yeah. TRUMP: They tried to pull something on him. He’s a friend of mine. He’s a very strong leader, but — KILMEADE: Yeah. And, Mr. President — TRUMP: They were doing and the tanks could not do it. They could not run over their people.

Watch above via Fox & Friends.

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