Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed internal party criticism on Sunday by responding to Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) panning him over his deal with the Taliban.

During his interview with Margaret Brennan on CBS, Pompeo defended the deal while dismissing the Afghan government for objecting to the deal’s provision for releasing 5,000 Taliban militants from prison. Towards the end of the interview, Pompeo was asked about how Cheney released a public statement slamming the deal and connecting it to the Obama administration’s support of the Iran nuclear deal.

“Today’s agreement with the Taliban includes concessions that could threaten the security of the United States. Releasing thousands of Taliban fighters, lifting sanctions on international terrorists, and agreeing to withdraw all U.S. forces in exchange for promises from the Taliban, with no disclosed mechanism to verify Taliban compliance, would be reminiscent of the worst aspects of the Obama Iran nuclear deal.”

When asked about Cheney’s objections to possible side deals within the Taliban agreement, Pompeo answered that weren’t any side deals and “there are no annexes that the members of Congress won’t have a chance to see.”

“This is a fully transparent arrangement,” Pompeo said. “I saw what Congresswoman Cheney said and I have an enormous amount of respect for her. The American people should know, Donald Trump will not take words on a paper. We’re going to see if the Taliban are prepared to live up to the commitments they made.”

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]