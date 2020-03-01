Mayor Pete Buttigieg appeared on Meet the Press today, optimistic about his chances heading into Super Tuesday, as Chuck Todd pressed him on what he thinks his path to victory is and when he would decide it’s time to throw in the towel.

The narrative surrounding the Democratic primary has shifted following Joe Biden’s big South Carolina win, and there’s been some chatter that other candidates should drop out before Super Tuesday.

Buttigieg does not intend to do so, saying, “Every day we’re in this campaign is a day that we’ve reached the conclusion that pushing forward is the best thing that we can do for the country and for the party.”

But Todd brought up the similarities between his and Biden’s messages to ask, “At what point do you have to look at that and say, ‘Huh, we both have the same message. He’s winning’?”

“Part of how I believe our campaign has been able to beat the odds and defy all of the expectations is that our message of belonging is one that has resonated across the country and that is reaching people in so many different ways,” Buttigieg said.

Todd also brought up how poorly he did with black voters in South Carolina, saying, “The nominee of the Democratic Party has to be able to have a strong coalition of African American voters, Latino voters.”

Buttigieg acknowledged it’s a high bar to earn the trust of black voters and told Todd, “I’m humbled by the challenge and have continued to focus on making sure I present not just our policy ideas, but what this campaign is about in a way that can reach out to black voters and to voters across the board.”

Todd asked what success for him on Super Tuesday looks like, saying directly, “Tell me where you’re going to get these delegates.”

Buttigieg did not list specific states but said, “Well, we believe that there are places from coast to coast, in districts across different states, where our message is resonating particularly well. We’ll be looking at the math as we continue to push and make the most of the resources that we have.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

