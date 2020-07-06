President Donald Trump made it clear recently he opposes renaming military bases named for Confederate leaders, something that top military officials were open to discussions over.

Now CNN’s Barbara Starr is reporting that a proposal to ban the Confederate flag at all bases is being reviewed by military leaders.

Starr said Monday that “this has been brewing for quite a while” and it sounds close to a fina decision.

“For the last week, since early last week, a draft policy to ban the Confederate flag at military bases has been circulating at the highest levels of the Pentagon. What it would do is there could be no Confederate flags, bumper stickers, depictions of the Confederate flag brought by people onto a military base,” she reported. “If it’s some part of historical painting that’s part of a display, that might be something different. But you cannot bring the Confederate flag into public spaces at military installations.”

One unknown at this point, she added, is “whether the president is going to step in and have anything to say about it,” following what Trump has publicly said about base names.

Starr also said Pentagon leadership is looking at this issue because they see the flag as a “symbol of divisiveness in the country and they don’t want that inside the military.”

You can watch the CNN report above.

