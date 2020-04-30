Morning Joe Laughs at Report Trump Threatened to Sue Brad Parscale Over Flagging Poll Numbers

Morning Joe ridiculed President Donald Trump over reports he went ballistic on his re-election and threatened to sue his campaign manager after he was shown polls of himself losing to Joe Biden.

Multiple outlets have reported that Trump recently blew up at campaign manager, Brad Parscale after the president was informed that his poll numbers are sinking in multiple swing states. This comes as Trump continues to face public criticism for his coronavirus pandemic response, though he denied his reported eruption in a late-night tweet.

Just told that Fake News @CNN is falsely reporting that I was recently shouting at my campaign manager over made up nonsense. Actually, he is doing a great job, I never shouted at him (been with me for years, including the 2016 win), & have no intention to do so. Just FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2020

As Morning Joe snarked about the reports and broke them down with Jonathan Lemire, the Associated Press journalist went into further detail by explaining that “[Trump’s] focus is largely on his re-election,” and “people around him certainly have reached a point where they are deeply concerned.”

“They’re concerned about his performance day after day in the coronavirus task force briefings, they’re concerned about his focus on Twitter, and they’re concerned that this crisis could, indeed, get worse,” Lemire said. He also corroborated reports that Trump “threatened to sue Brad Parscale for spending two years creating an invincible re-election campaign, only to have it now trailing to who the president believes it is an inferior candidate in Joe Biden.”

The threat to sue Parscale drew laughter from the rest of Morning Joe, with Willie Geist saying “that would be a fascinating lawsuit.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

