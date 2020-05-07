Morning Joe opened Thursday morning’s show with a montage featuring what can charitably be called President Donald Trump’s inconsistent rhetoric on the coronavirus and how his administration has handled it, which culminated with Joe Scarborough’s trenchant analysis for which so many political influencers and media blog editors tune in for a pithy headline.

The montage culminated in an Oval Office moment from Tuesday—which happened to be National Nurses Day—in which a nurse from New Orleans being honored for her work on the front line, had the temerity to speak candidly about her and other health care worker’s situations.

“PPE has been sporadic, but it’s been manageable. We do what we have to do. We’re nurses,” she said, to which President Trump huffed “Sporadic for you, but not for a lot of other people.” After the nurse quickly agreed, the visibly annoyed commander in chief crossed his arms saying “I’ve heard the opposite.”

Coming out of the montage, co-host Mika Brzezinski offered “A look at what the president does and does not want to hear,” which was interrupted by Scarborough asking “Who is he? What planet is he from? Who has a nurse in the White House, corrects a nurse?” He then proceeded with his daily recitation of Trump’s all-over-the-map coronavirus rhetoric before ultimately lacing into Trump’s reaction to the nurse.

“To attack a nurse for telling the truth, that everybody on the planet knows is the truth,” he offered. “Willie, that just seems to be par for the course.”

Willie Geist then pointed out how Trump appears to be missing the “empathy gene” for barking at a nurse after she had just shared the story of watching a four-day-old patient die, and talk about the “horrors of being in these ICUs and ERs and treating these patients.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

