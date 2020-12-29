Morning Joe Rips Trump’s Silence on Nashville Bombing: ‘Has He Just Stopped Being President?’

MSNBC’s Morning Joe panel wondered if Donald Trump is abdicating his role as president by choosing not to publicly comment on the Christmas Day explosion in Nashville.

On Tuesday, the show aired President-elect Joe Biden as he condemned the bombing while praising the authorities who secured the area. Kasie Hunt was filling in as the host of Morning Joe, and she noted that Trump has said nothing of the incident during his holiday vacation in Florida.

“I mean, has he just stopped being president?” Hunt asked.

“In many ways, he has,” said Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire. “He has been all-consumed with his efforts to overturn this election. We haven’t heard from him on the virus in weeks and he’s not offered a word of sympathy or even thanks to those who responded to the blast in Nashville.”

Lemire noted that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) is appealing to the White House for an emergency declaration, and Nashville Mayor John Cooper says he hasn’t heard anything from Trump since the explosion. Lemire eventually turned to Elise Jordan for her thoughts while re-upping Hunt’s question: “Is it simply he just isn’t president anymore?”

“Sure looks that way,” Jordan answered. She continued by calling Trump “narcissistic,” ripping his “lack of empathy” for suffering Americans, and hypothesizing that Trump might have “raised a little bit more holy hell” about the bombing if the perpetrator wasn’t a white man.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

