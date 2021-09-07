MSNBC Guest Suggests Some Republicans Were in on Capitol Riot: ‘They Were Doing the Thing!’

Elie Mystal of The Nation appeared on MSNBC on Tuesday to discuss Republican lawmakers’ opposition to the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, and why he thinks they are fighting requests for some of their phone records.

The committee, which consists of seven Democrats and two Republicans, is seeking the phone records and other data of several Republican members of Congress in order to ascertain what if any role they played in the riot, and the nature of their communications on that day. In turn, Republicans have vociferously opposed the idea. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) even went so far as to claim that tech companies that complies with such requests or subpoenas from the committee would be violating federal law, though he did not cite which one.

“Look,” Mystal told Jason Johnson, “Republicans don’t want to investigate this. This is like having Goldilocks investigate who ate my dang grits, right? They don’t want to know what happened ’cause they were doing the thing! They didn’t see nothing ’cause they were doing something!”

Mystal claimed Republicans understand that the more the committee unearths, the worse they will look:

Obviously, Republicans know that if this goes forward, it will just continue to look bad for them because they were involved and complicit in the attack on our country. We talked a little bit about the phone records, and why they’re trying so hard to keep their phone records hidden. And one of the reasons I think is true is because look at how those people debase themselves for Donald Trump in public when they know they’re being recorded. They debase themselves for him. So what kind of Billy bush level of just sycophantry in those phone tapes? That’s why they don’t want anybody to know. They don’t want people to know what they already did.

Watch above via MSNBC.

