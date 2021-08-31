Kevin McCarthy Issues Veiled Threat Telling Telecom Companies Not to Comply With 1/6 Committee Records Request: ‘A Republican Majority Will Not Forget’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a warning to telecom companies that they should not comply with the January 6 select committee’s request for phone records.

The committee wants records from AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, Apple, Facebook, and more. CNN reported that they want communications for members of the Trump family and some Republican congressmembers:

The list is said to be evolving and could be added to as the investigation steps up. As of now it includes Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Paul Gosar also of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Jody Hice of Georgia and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania… CNN has learned the committee will also request the records of the former President be preserved, as well as his daughter Ivanka, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as his daughter-in-law Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and worked on the campaign.

McCarthy put out a statement Tuesday telling them not to comply, with a veiled threat about what Republicans could do in response if they take the House in the midterms:

Adam Schiff, Bennie Thompson, and Nancy Pelosi’s attempts to strong-arm private companies to turn over individuals’ private data would put every American with a phone or computer in the crosshairs of a surveillance state run by Democrat politicians. If these companies comply with the Democrat order to turn over private information, they are in violation of federal law and subject to losing their ability to operate in the United States. If companies still choose to violate federal law, a Republican majority will not forget and will stand with Americans to hold them fully accountable under the law.

My statement on Democrats asking companies to violate federal law: pic.twitter.com/XELEVNbx65 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 31, 2021

