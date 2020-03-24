MSNBC Issues Correction to Tweet on Coronavirus Potentially Killing 50% of Population

MSNBC retracted a Twitter post which incorrectly quoted host Chris Hayes saying the coronavirus could kill 50 percent of the population Tuesday.

The incorrect quote, which was posted on Monday, read, “There is no option to just let everyone go back out and go back to normal if a pandemic rages across the country and kills 50% of the population.”

In a correction, MSNBC declared, “The quote tweeted is incorrect due to an editing error. It should read: ‘if a pandemic rages across the country and infects 50% of the population, and kills a percentage point, at the low end’… The erroneous tweet is included for the record.”

Correction: The quote tweeted is incorrect due to an editing error. It should read: “if a pandemic rages across the country and infects 50% of the population, and kills a percentage point, at the low end” The erroneous tweet is included for the record. https://t.co/ajvAfsmlKj pic.twitter.com/TFsk5Wk5lA — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 24, 2020

The original post with the incorrect quote received over 2,000 likes 700 retweets before being deleted.

