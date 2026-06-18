The hosts of Fox & Friends opened the show on Thursday by raising questions about the ceasefire agreement signed by President Donald Trump the day before in Versailles, France.

It came as Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, and Griff Jenkins spoke with Fox’s chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst about the memorandum of understanding, which was signed by Trump after the G7 Summit concluded in Évian-les-Bains.

“There’s a lot we don’t understand,” Kilmeade said. “It’s only 14 pages, and the next 60 days will reveal a lot more.”

Kilmeade then asked Yingst about the agreement’s lack of a ballistic missiles provision, after Trump said on Wednesday that it would be “unfair” to force Iran not to have them.

“As for the missile program of Iran, President Trump said from France yesterday that the Iranians will have some missiles because neighboring countries have missiles. There was a lot of reaction across the region to those comments,” he said.

Yingst then clarified that the deal is not a final agreement but a memorandum of understanding regarding an extended ceasefire in the Islamic Republic:

I think it’s really important to look at the memorandum of understanding for what it is. This is not a final deal with the Iranian regime. This is an extension of the ceasefire between the United States and Iran. And the president’s comments yesterday in France were quite important because he said if they don’t adhere to the terms of this deal and don’t ultimately give up their nuclear program that he would resume the bombing campaign against Islamic Republic. Again, this is not a final agreement that really checks off everything that the United States wants. It’s opening up these more detailed negotiations as it relates to Iran’s nuclear program. And U.S. officials have indicated that the missile program and the support of regional proxies is something that will be discussed during this time as well.

He added, “Again, this is a ceasefire extension. This is in the broad peace deal that the United States is looking for with Iran.”

Earhardt then questioned the $300 billion fund established under the agreement.

“Who is paying this money and why?” she asked. “Why would they do this?”

“This was something the Iranians wanted as part of the broader agreement,” Yingst replied.

The agreement has been widely panned, including at Fox News, with Life, Liberty and Levin host Mark Levin calling it “unthinkable” and Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy host Trey Gowdy saying the deal will make Iran “richer.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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