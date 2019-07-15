Famed NBC News correspondent and MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell has been tapped to receive a prestigious television honor.

On Monday, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced that Mitchell — the host of Andrea Mitchell Reports on MSNBC — will receive a lifetime achievement award at this year’s news and documentary Emmy Awards in New York on Sept. 24. Mitchell, who has been with the network since 1978, is being honored for a career in which she has covered everything from the Iraq war to the last three presidential campaigns.

“Andrea Mitchell’s groundbreaking career has earned the respect of journalists around the world who aspire to match her standard of excellence,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, in a statement. “She is an icon.”

Mitchell addressed the honor at the outset of her show on Monday.

“Thanks to everybody at MSNBC and NBC,” she said. “What a lifetime it is. And more to come.”

Others to receive this prestigious industry award in the past include; Barbara Walters, Ted Koppel, and Larry King.

