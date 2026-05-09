Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) argued Black Americans are “waking up” to how the Democratic Party treats them like simpletons and believe they are “too stupid” to bring identification to vote.

Hunt went off on the Dems during an appearance on Saturday in America on Fox News. Host Kayleigh McEnany asked Hunt about an Axios report last week titled “GOP spots an opening with Black voters,” which reported on how the Republican Party is trying to keep its momentum with Black Americans rolling.

The congressman said it made sense the GOP was gaining with Blacks, because the Republicans are the party of “common sense” compared to the Democrats. He said a prime example is the Democratic opposition to the SAVE America Act, the legislation backed by President Donald Trump that would require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

“Democrats are trying to say that having an ID to vote, requiring an ID to vote, is Jim Crow 2.0,” Hunt said. “The last time that I voted, I walked into the booth, stood in line with Asian people, Black people, you name it. Pulled out my ID, showed it to them, and I voted just like everybody else. There is nothing racist about that.”

He continued, “In fact, the Democrats are the ones who are saying that they believe that we are too stupid to have an ID to vote. I call it the soft bigotry of low expectations. Black men in particular are waking up to this.”

Hunt added earlier that Black Americans were increasingly gravitating towards the Republican Party because the Dems are too worried about having Megan thee Stallion twerking at the DNC, “open borders,” and that “biological men can compete against biological women” in sports.

His answer comes after the aforementioned Axios report said “the share of Black adults identifying as or leaning Democratic fell from 77% in 2020 to 66% in 2023 — roughly an 11-point drop.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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