MSNBC’s Chuck Todd Says This ‘Seems Like The Wrong Time’ to Forgive Student Loan Debt

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd said on Friday it “seems like the wrong time” to forgive student debt.

The remark came amid pressure on President Joe Biden to cancel student debt. While Biden had reportedly considered doing so, the question is not only whether to take the course of the action but, were he to go ahead with that, how much student debt would be forgiven. There is around $1.75 trillion in student debt.

CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin noted that there’s a “conundrum” in that “when you start to spend immediately in certain ways you actually create more of the inflation problem, so we’re having a debate in the country about student debt, for example. I know there’s a lot of people who think we should relieve student. You relieve student debt and in a very perverse way it could create more inflation. So all of this becomes so super complicated.

Turning to former Obama economist Austin Goolsbee, Todd said, “Austin, I was going to ask you about student debt. Andrew brought it up. I mean, as fiscal policy, this seems like the wrong time to do it. I understand the political pressure the president’s under.”

