A bit of a humorous snafu happened as Jonathan Capehart was filling in for Tiffany Cross on Saturday, when he wasn’t quite sure if he’d reached the end of the hour or not.

Capehart was interviewing Ruben Santiago-Hudson at the end of Saturday’s The Cross Connection — redubbed The Saturday Show for Capehart’s outing — on the subject of Broadway’s return following the lockdowns of the Covid pandemic. After he wrapped the interview, Capehart mentioned when Santiago-Hudson’s new show is premiering, and moved on to his closing.

“That’s our show for today,” he began to say, before stopping himself. He asked rhetorically, “is it our show for today?”

“That is our show for today,” he then confirmed. “Tiffany will be back next week and be sure to join me tomorrow for The Sunday Show,” he continued, moving on to the commercial break.

A few minutes later, he was back anyway, to close out and hand off the cable news football to Alex Witt for the next hour.

The host was in good humor about the minor blooper on social media.

Talk about the twisties… 🤭😆 https://t.co/bAYs9WASAY — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) July 31, 2021

