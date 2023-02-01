MSNBC’s Joy Reid Rages Against DeSantis Turning Florida Into ‘Right Wing Fantasy Land’: ‘Like Disney World, But In Hell’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid raged against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), describing Florida as a form of literal hell on Earth.

On Tuesday night, Reid reacted to a Washington Post report on two school districts currently vetting their libraries because they are unsure which materials fit with state guidelines. According to the report, the districts are reviewing the books on their own, but also out of concern for a new law from DeSantis saying public school books should be age appropriate and free of pornography.

Reid said that one book removed was a biography of Rosa Parks. The MSNBC host put the blame at the feet of DeSantis and offered up a list of grievances she has with Florida, a place it does not sound like she’ll be visiting anytime soon.

“What DeSantis is doing is intentional in order to peel off [Donald] Trump’s Republican voters and get them on his side ahead of his presidential bid in 2024,” she said. “He’s turning Florida into a right wing paradise where the focus isn’t on healthcare or jobs or taxes or infrastructure or, I don’t know, hurricane or flood insurance in one of the most natural disaster-prone states in the country. You know, normal governor stuff.”

According to Reid, DeSantis is solely focused on “right wing culture wars” and blasted him efforts like working against Covid vaccine mandates, criticizing parents taking children going to drag shows, and more.

“And he’s doing all this while making sure that anyone can walk around with a gun, no permit required,” Reid said. “It’s a right wing fantasy land. Like Disney World, but in hell. Come to Florida, the meanest place on Earth!”

Watch above via MSNBC.

