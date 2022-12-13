DeSantis Petitioning State’s Supreme Court for ‘Grand Jury’ to Investigate ‘Wrongdoing in Florida Related to the Covid-19 Vaccine’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) hosted a roundtable event on Tuesday that included medical professionals, as well as people claiming to be suffering from “adverse” effects to their health since taking a Covid-19 vaccine.

The Republican governor blasted lockdown measures and vaccine mandates as he has done in the past, but he also announced he is filing a petition with his state’s Supreme Court in the hopes of getting a grand jury investigation going into the rollout of Covid vaccines.

DeSantis noted it’s against the law to “misrepresent” or “mislead” in Florida. He also noted the investigation would not be “unprecedented,” comparing it to lawsuits against opioid companies.

“Today I’m announcing a petition with the Supreme Court of Florida to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate any wrongdoing in Florida with respect to the COVID-19 vaccines,” the governor announced.

DeSantis said he expects the grand jury petition to be approved.

“That will come with legal processes that will be able to get more information and to bring legal accountability to those who committed misconduct,” he said.

The governor has stood as one of the most vocal and notable critics of the federal government’s response to the Covid pandemic and while he’s criticized vaccine mandates, he’s also promoted them in the past. He partnered with companies like Publix as part of the vaccine push to the public and touted the fact that they were “saving lives.”

Twitter 1.0’s blacklisting of @DrJBhattacharya, which was uncovered in the Twitter Files, is proof that Big Tech and the medical establishment targeted scientific dissenters to control the narrative around COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/PY5OjBhxnv — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 13, 2022

During his discussion on vaccines, DeSantis also accused Big Tech of working to punish “scientific dissenters” who questioned mandates and lockdowns during the height of the pandemic, citing revelations from Elon Musk’s Twitter Files as proof.

“Your policies or your positions or your analysis of this medical science should stand on its own and if it’s not able to accept criticism, if you can’t defend the policy against valid criticism, then maybe you need to be looking in the mirror, but that’s not what these elites wanted to do,” DeSantis said.

