MSNBC’s Katy Tur is the latest public figure to film herself getting vaccinated for Covid-19 in order to encourage others to follow suit.

On Thursday, Tur concluded MSNBC Live by showing a video she took of herself receiving the shot. Tur, who is 7 months pregnant, explained that she didn’t think she’d get vaccinated until she gave birth, “but after a Covid scare recently at my own house and conversations with several doctors, I signed up and today I got stuck.”

From there, Tur brought Dr. Peter Hotez of the Center for Vaccine Development onto the show, noting she consulted him for his advice before getting the shot. Hotez offered his congratulations to Tur before outlining the evidence in favor of inoculating pregnant women.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

