House Republican Who Replaced MTG Posts Video Trolling Maryland In Bizarre Rant Against ‘Woke’ Hotel

The Georgia Republican who replaced Marjorie Taylor Greene in the House posted a bizarre, satirical video claiming a hotel shut off its air conditioning due to “Green New Deal nonsense.”

On Sunday afternoon, capping his first week in Congress, Rep. Clay Fuller (R-GA) posted a video on X/Twitter about a recent hotel stay in Maryland. According to the representative, the hotel cut off its air conditioning while guests were sleeping, and he blamed the decision on “woke” climate initiatives.

“So I had to stay in a hotel in Maryland for work,” Fuller said, “and I wake up and it is blazing hot in my room. So the AC’s out. So I go to the front desk and I was like, ‘Hey, sir, the AC’s out. Can you send anybody down to my room to help fix it?’ He said, ‘Well, it’s not that it’s broken. You have to understand that there’s an AOC, Green New Deal thing, where if you’re not moving in your room, the AC just basically shuts off on its own.'”

Fuller then claimed the hotel employee told him VIPs were given access to the air conditioning, prompting Fuller to argue that he should have been listed as one since he’s from Georgia. He followed that up with a series of incorrect statements.

“I said, ‘Well, Georgia is named after George Washington,’ who quite literally invented freedom,” Fuller continued. “It’s the birthplace of Ronald Acuna Jr. It’s the birthplace of Gunner Stockton. And he said, ‘Well, I’m immediately switching it to VIP mode.'”

Acuna, the star outfielder for the Atlanta Braves, was born in Venezuela. Additionally, the state of Georgia was named after King George II.

In the caption of the tweet, Fuller also said that the situation was “one more example of why” the University of Maryland has “never won an SEC Championship.” Maryland plays in the Big Ten.

Just stayed at a hotel in Maryland for work. Turns out their AC units shut off while you sleep as part of some new woke Green New Deal nonsense. It's a terrible policy that's making their state like Europe. Just one more example of why they've never won an SEC Championship. pic.twitter.com/iihDbQAzFk — Clay Fuller (@Clay4MainStreet) April 19, 2026

Those errors were promptly pointed out and mocked by countless other X users.

Nerd Note for Rep. Clay Fuller R-GA: Georgia was named after King George II of Britain in 1732 – not to honor George Washington. https://t.co/p78FgVxWC2 pic.twitter.com/sEICjE8dPX — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) April 20, 2026

Marjorie Taylor Greene's replacement thinks Georgia was named after George Washington 🤣 (It was named after King George II) https://t.co/baY5WA50qP pic.twitter.com/d8xAnlBj5P — Blue Georgia (@BlueGeorgia) April 20, 2026

Welcome to Congress, Mr. Fuller. Yes, Maryland is not in the SEC. https://t.co/p78FgVxWC2 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) April 19, 2026

We now have an actual congressman doing @3YearLetterman bits https://t.co/9AZleqECHZ — Josh Barro (@jbarro) April 20, 2026

My influence is spreading https://t.co/wvMdPZo9Vk — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) April 19, 2026

What sort of cringe is this? Georgia was not named after George Washington. https://t.co/q1BPhArBsH — Chase Oliver (@ChaseForLiberty) April 20, 2026

Setting aside all the obvious batshit lies in this video, does the Republican Congressman from GA-14 actually believe that the State of Georgia was named after… George Washington? 🫨🤯 https://t.co/DsUMosN5jw — Carolina Forward (@ForwardCarolina) April 20, 2026

Fuller, representing the 14th District of Georgia, won the seat in a special election following Greene’s resignation from Congress.

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