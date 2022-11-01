MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Laughs After Michael Fanone Calls Kari Lake a ‘Piece of Sh*t’ on Air

Former Washington, D.C. police officer Michael Fanone called Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake a “piece of shit” on MSNBC Tuesday.

Nicolle Wallace, the host of Deadline: White House, appeared gleeful upon hearing her guest’s unedited description of the reporter-turned-politician.

Fanone joined the show to discuss a new anti-Lake ad in the state which features the mother of deceased former U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. Sicknick died of natural causes a day after he was assaulted by rioters during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In the ad, which is scheduled to begin airing in Arizona Wednesday, Gladys Sicknick says Lake is partly responsible for her son’s death.

“I’m Gladys Sicknick, mother of Brian Sicknick who died defending our country,” Mrs. Sicknick says. “Kari Lake is very dangerous for our country.” Mrs. Sicknick adds:

She saw what happened on Jan. 6 and continues to spread the big lie. And we’re going to have more violence because people believe whatever she says. It is very dire for our democracy, for our country with candidates like Kari Lake. My son died because of people like Kari lake.

Wallace played the ad for Fanone and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). The former cop and frequent CNN guest responded by blasting Lake.

“I’ve gotten to know Mrs. Sicknick pretty well and I thought that was a powerful ad,” Fanone said. “She is out there, I think, trying to do what all of us are trying to do here, which is bring accountability for January 6. And, you know. I also support the fact that Kari Lake’s a piece of shit, so I’m glad she did that ad.”

Wallace laughed and responded, “No one is going to say that you haven’t put it all out on the line in the bluntest terms possible.”

Lake has falsely claimed President Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election.

Fanone was beaten by rioters on Jan. 6, 2021 and suffered a heart attack during the assault.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com