‘Pisses Me Off’: Don Lemon’s Chat with Michael Fanone Gets Emotional, Ex-Cop Says ‘You F*cking Got Me There’

An interview between CNN’s Don Lemon and former Washington, D.C. police officer Michael Fanone got candid Tuesday evening, hours after the latter was called a “piece of shit” in a courtroom.

Both men at one point ignored the censors for language generally placed on cable news hosts and guests.

Fanone was unforgiving earlier in the day as a Jan. 6 rioter who attacked him was sentenced to seven years in prison. The cop only wished suffering for the person who took away his career – and denied him a pension he was close to receiving.

“I am so, so sorry,” rioter Kyle Young said to Fanone in court. “And if I could take it back I would.”

A supporter of Young called Fanone a “piece of shit.”

New: A Jan. 6 supporter just called Mike Fanone a “piece of shit” inside the courtroom. It came after Fanone told defendant Kyle Young, during his victim statement, that he hoped Young suffers in prison. There was a brief stare down, and the man has now been escorted from court. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) September 27, 2022

Fanone later told CNN, “I’m not looking for apologies. I’m not looking for them to turn their lives around. If they want to do that, they can do that, that’s fine, but I want them to suffer just like I have.”

On Don Lemon Tonight, Fanone was back to discuss routine disparagement he said he experiences at the hands of people angry at him for being vocal about the riot.

During a rare moment of candor, Lemon said, “It really pisses me off when I hear shit like what happened to you in the courtroom.”

The host ripped supporters of former President Donald Trump, whom he portrayed as supporters of law enforcement – with exceptions for men like Fanone, who he called a “friend.”

“I’m sorry, Don. You fucking got me there, man,” an emotional Fanone later said while he attempted to explain his state of mind.

“I’ll let you go,” Lemon responded.

After a few moments of silence, the former police officer said his life since he suffered a heart attack during the riot has become challenging.

“It’s hard to focus on the bigger picture when… what happened today is not just like an isolated incident,” Fanone said. “It’s become my new reality. It’s every single day of my life.”

Watch above, via CNN.

