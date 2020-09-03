On Thursday, MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle pretended to blow her nose into her notes in a bizarre metaphor for the Trump administration’s treatment of subpoenas.

During MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle, NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett spoke about House Democrats’ decision to subpoena Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, and asked, “If they don’t comply, how will House Democrats enforce this subpoena?”

“We all remember during impeachment the unprecedented ways in which Trump administration officials really thumbed their noses at subpoenas,” he continued, adding, “The Postal Service doesn’t get tax dollars, so Democrats can’t withhold funding. In fact, right now, they’re fighting to give the Postal Service more money, and House Democrats haven’t shown a willingness to enforce something called inherent contempt, which would mean fining or even jailing administration officials who don’t cooperate.”

Ruhle responded, “Geoffrey, I have the same question. This administration takes subpoenas and” — Ruhle then crumpled up her notes over her face like a tissue and acted like she was blowing her nose — “throws them in the garbage.”

“Let’s see what Democrats are going to actually do with them,” she concluded.

It was reported that House Democrats would subpoena DeJoy this week following hearings with the postmaster general over post delays and mail-in voting ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Watch above via MSNBC.

