Napolitano: Mueller Did Not Tell the Truth About Being Able to Charge a Sitting President

Andrew Napolitano appeared on Fox & Friends Thursday morning and made clear that, despite his belief that outgoing Special Counsel Robert Mueller is still a “clean, honorable guy,” he did not tell the truth when he claimed that he could not bring criminal charges against a sitting president.

At the end of a segment that was as entertaining and objectively informative as most Napolitano visits to the “curvy couch,” Ainsley Earhardt asked if the Fox News legal analyst agreed with Mueller’s position that he could not indict President Trump due to his office. She asked, “are you allowed to charge a sitting president?”

Napolitano answered plainly that in his opinion, yes, adding “we know that because Bill Clinton was charged with perjury.”

Brian Kilmeade followed up with “So what Mueller said is not true?”

Napolitano regrettably answered in the affirmative, saying “I’m sorry to say that’s correct.”

Watch above via Fox News.

