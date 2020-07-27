The arrival ceremony for John Lewis at the U.S. Capitol Building was briefly delayed on Monday when a member of the military honor guard fainted during the procession.

Honor guards were stationed at the Capitol Plaza in order to carry Lewis’s casket from his hearse to the Capitol Rotunda, where the late congressman will lie in repose before being moved for public viewing. However, a naval guardsman appeared to collapse before the coffin could be removed from the car.

Appears a member of the honor guard possibly fainted at the ceremony for #JohnLewis pic.twitter.com/hdGgZxXosT — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) July 27, 2020

As reporters covered the development, many of them noted that weather reports say Washington D.C. is extremely hot today, plus all the guardsmen are wearing protective face masks along with their formal service uniforms. The fainted serviceman was quickly attended to by others on site, and he eventually got to his feet and was led into the Capitol.

The procession continued with the rest of the guardsmen carrying Lewis’ casket inside.

Watch above, via CNN and CBS.

