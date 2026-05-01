Fox News Host Points Out Dog That Appeared Sniff Out WHCA Suspect Seconds Before Shooting

Fox News host Lawrence Jones pointed out that a dog appeared to have a hit on the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner shooting just seconds before he was seen sprinting toward a security checkpoint in a bid to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Jones made the observation during Friday’s Fox & Friends as the curvy couch discussed the newly released video of shooting suspect Cole Allen’s movements before the shooting.

“In about 30 seconds, Brian, before he decides to run through, there’s a canine officer that is by the door,” Jones said to co-host Brian Kilmeade. “And you see the dog circling around the door. The dog actually spotted him before he makes his run.”

“Are they trained to smell gunpowder?” Kilmeade asked.

Jones, a certified trainer for law enforcement and military canines, responded: “Gunpowder, human oils in their skin. They’re trained for multiple things. But the dog sensed danger and picked up on the door. The handler just happened to not see him.”

Prosecutors allege that Allen, a California resident, was armed with a 12-gauge shotgun, a .38-caliber pistol, ammunition, and multiple knives.

Authorities say Allen fired one shot that hit a Secret Service agent in his bulletproof vest. As a result, he was not seriously injured.

Allen has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president of the United States, transporting a firearm across state lines, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Jeanine Pirro has said that additional charges may follow.

Watch above via Fox News.

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