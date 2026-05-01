Hot Mic Catches Trump Drawing Laughter as He Drops F-Bomb in Oval Office

President Donald Trump was caught on a hot mic making a profane observation that drew laughter from attendees of an Oval Office event as the press filed out.

Hot mic moments come in many shapes and sizes — often revealing unguarded thoughts and occasionally containing profanity. Then-Vice President Joe Biden famously combined the two when he was overheard telling then-President Barack Obama “This is a Big f*cking deal” years ago at the Obamacare signing ceremony.

While profanity used to be rare and shocking from an elected official, Trump uses it much more frequently than anyone else ever has.

On Thursday afternoon, the president spoke and answered questions at a White House event that concluded with a lengthy postscript about the construction changes Trump has been making to the White House.

But as the press was filing out, still shouting questions, a hot mic picked up some chatter between Trump and the attendees, who laughed when he observed that a mistake can “end your f*cking career!”:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: But that granite’s valued at over a million years. In other words, a lifetime. One million-plus. That’s your max. Why don’t you walk out there and take a look, okay? And the company that did it, if you look at the setting, each point is perfect. So take a — Peter, take a look. Tell your father if I did a good job. It’s going to be great. TRUMP PRESS WRANGLERS: Thank you press! Thank you press! Thank you press! Thank you press! (INDISTINCT CHATTER) PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Somebody said, how the hell do you do this all the time? It’s called “earned media” for a reason. And for those that say it’s not earned, it’s, and by the way, one little slip up, one little mistake, and it’s potentially the end of your f*cking career! (LAUGHTER) No it’s true, you only need one slip.

Watch above via the White House Press Pool.

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