‘Neophyte Candidate With a Nazi Tattoo’: Fox’s Chad Pergram Stuns Bill Hemmer With Report on Dems’ New Rising Star

Fox’s Chad Pergram stunned Bill Hemmer on Friday by describing Graham Platner, the Democrats’ presumptive nominee for the Senate in Maine, as a “neophyte candidate with a Nazi tattoo.”

After noting that Maine Governor Janet Mills (D) had dropped out of the Democratic primary, thereby ceding the race to Platner, Hemmer tossed to Pergram to describe the state of play in the Pine Tree State.

“Bill, good morning. Democrats are pinning their chances to win the Senate on a neophyte candidate with a Nazi tattoo, wants to impede ICE, and has made fun of sexual assault. Graham Platner is now the presumptive Democratic nominee for Senate,” began Pergram before playing a clip of Platner vowing to “defeat [incumbent Republican] Susan Collins,” and “start tearing down the system that for too long has forgotten and written off the people who make Maine and this country what it is.”

“Democrats are now ignoring Platner’s controversial resume. The party is embracing figures like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who veer to the left. It’s a recalibration for the party. Platner is 41 compared to the 73-year-old Susan Collins,” continued Pergram. “But Collins is a moderate in a purple state. It’s unclear how a progressive like Platner would fare.”

“Now, the old saying is, ‘As Maine goes, so goes the nation.’ But Democrats hope if Maine goes their way, the Senate goes their way, too. However, if Platner wins, that also means it’s probably going left,” he concluded.

“Got it. Chad, something to watch,” mused Hemmer. “Your first line there was something else!”

Platner recently had a large tattoo of a Nazi symbol — an SS Totenkopf — covered up on his chest after its existence became public knowledge.

He has also retweeted infamous anti-Semite Stew Peters and told a conspiracy theorist who has blamed Israel for the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Charlie Kirk.

On Reddit, Platner once urged women concerned about sexual assault to “take some responsibility for themselves and not get so f*cked up they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to?”

Watch above via Fox News.

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