JUST IN: Another Congressman Is Reportedly Under Investigation by House Ethics Committee

House Republican Chuck Edwards (R-NC) is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, Axios reported on Thursday.

House Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest (R-MI) and Ranking Member Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA) have authorized the probe into “allegations involving Representative Chuck Edwards,” Axios reported, citing three figures familiar with the investigation.

But what remains murky is exactly what Edwards is under investigation for. This Congress has seen a high volume of members being investigated by the Ethics Committee.

Other current and former lawmakers probed by the House Ethics Committee recently include Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL), Cory Mills (R-FL), and Nancy Mace (R-SC).

Edwards, who represents North Carolina’s 11th District, was elected in November 2022, beating out Madison Cawthorn in the Republican primary. He filed for reelection last year.

“I welcome any investigation, given the professionalism my staff has demonstrated and my commitment to serving the people of Western NC,” Edwards said in a statement to Axios. “Given the current political environment we are facing in our nation, it comes as no surprise that others with their own political agendas will attempt to raise false accusations in order to create news stories.”

This is a developing story and has been updated.

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