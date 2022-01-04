Josh Lederman slammed the official response or apparent lack thereof to the bottleneck on I-95 outside of Washington, D.C. – something that the NBC News correspondent himself experienced.

After having reported Tuesday morning from his car on I-95, appearing on NBC’s TODAY and MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Lederman finally made it home after almost 24 hours on the road.

On Tuesday evening, Lederman appeared on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to discuss his experience. Anchor Nicolle Wallace asked him, “What are the sort of calls for accountability in the aftermath?”

Lederman responded:

Well, one thing I’ll say, just from what we could see on the ground, is it wasn’t like there was one accident if they could only clear that. The issue was the roadways were such a mess of ice and snow that, looking around, it was littered in every direction with disabled vehicles, cars, trucks, tractor-trailers. So you’d clear one accident and 10 feet down the road, there would be another one. So there were certainly a lot of issues there. Now the authorities are saying that part of the problem was that they had this rain right before the snow, and so that made it hard for them to treat the roadways, but still, you know, I think that there are some questions about – it took hours for us to even get updates on Twitter of, are they aware of what’s happening here? Is anybody coming to try to deal with this situation? And that’s something we’re already hearing a lot of lawmakers today, is really not an acceptable response in the United States.

