NBC News reporter Josh Lederman has been stuck in his snowbound car on I-95 roughly 30 miles outside of Washington D.C. but did not let that keep him from doing his job.

A winter storm in the DC area has left three people dead and knocked out power, leaving half a million people in the area without power. It has also wreaked havoc on area commuters, evidenced by aerial shots provided by NBC News, just before Lederman filed a report on the tough conditions to Morning Joe, from behind the driver seat of his own car.

“Mika, this is a bit of an insane and dystopian experience,” Lederman opened his report before revealing he left Washington D.C. Monday night at 7:15 PM. 15 minutes later he was at a standstill and has been that way since. He put a finer point on that, saying “thousands of cars where I am on the highway on I-95 have been in their cars overnight without food and water and been 26 degrees outside and nobody knows how long we are going to be here or how we are going to get out.”

The situation is pretty dire, according to NBC Washington:

Drivers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia, for more than 15 hours after multiple trucks crashed amid a major snowstorm that left snow and ice packed onto the road. Many drivers are out of gas. They don’t have food or water. Some say they have kids and pets in the car. … As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, traffic in both directions was at a standstill. The Virginia Department of Transportation confirmed both directions of I-95 are shut down between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County. That’s a 48-mile closure. Virginia State Police said the lengthy closure was implemented so crews could safely reach stranded motorists. Travel is discouraged until later today. All southbound lanes of I-95 were shut down at mile marker 136 near Centreport Parkway after a crash involving six tractor-trailers at noon Monday. No one was hurt, but that collision caused major backups.

Fortunately, Lederman is not alone as he has his dog as his co-pilot, but his story is just one of many stranded cars in the DC area as municipal snow plow armadas have not been able to keep up with the snow.

Watch above via MSNBC.

