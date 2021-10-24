Fox News Contributor Boasts to Bongino That She is Unvaccinated: ‘I’m Doubling Down as a Middle Finger to Biden’s Tyranny’

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe declared her refusal to be vaccinated for the express purpose of insulting the Joe Biden administration.

Boothe appeared on Unfiltered With Dan Bongino Saturday night to rail against the Biden administration’s desire to “control” and “force his opponents to submit to him.” As she slammed the administration’s advancement of vaccine mandates, she told Bongino “I’m not vaccinated,” and she proceeded to explain why.

I, as a 36-year-old woman with no underlying conditions, have a 97.99 percent chance of survival against Covid. So I was on the fence because it didn’t make sense to get vaccinated for a virus that is not a threat to my life, nor one that I fear. But now, I’m doubling down as a giant middle finger to Joe Biden’s tyranny, because now it’s a fight for freedom. Now it’s a fight against tyranny in America and that’s what this is all about. We are literally fighting right now for the future of this country.

Boothe went on to reference the fact that Bongino has threatened to quit his radio show aired by Cumulus Media — the broadcasting company that syndicates his program — because of their coronavirus vaccine mandate. As Boothe applauded Bongino’s “strong stance” against mandates, he responded by recommending she give “the double barrel middle finger” to the Biden administration.

Watch above, via Fox News.

