Fox News’ Neil Cavuto has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement provided to Mediaite, Cavuto said he is lucky to be vaccinated and urged more people to get the shot.

While I’m somewhat stunned by this news, doctors tell me I’m lucky as well. Had I not been vaccinated, and with all my medical issues, this would be a far more dire situation. It’s not, because I did and I’m surviving this because I did. I hope anyone and everyone gets that message loud and clear. Get vaccinated, for yourself and everyone around you. Everyone wins, except maybe my wife, who thought I was back in the city for good for live shows. Maybe not so fast now.

Jackie DeAngelis filled in for Cavuto on his Fox Business program Cavuto Coast to Coast, while Charles Payne filled in on Your World on Fox News.

Cavuto is a cancer survivor who lives with multiple sclerosis, and in 2016 he had open heart surgery. He has opened up about his health issues several times, and earlier this year he said his battle with cancer taught him to appreciate life more.

“I think cancer told me, ‘Slow down. Quit stepping on hands. Don’t be a schmuck. Don’t be so enamored of yourself that you don’t think all of this can go in a moment, which it can.'”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com