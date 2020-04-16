New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy told reporters on Thursday that he was “outraged” by the 17 bodies discovered in a nursing home that was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The police in Andover, a town in Sussex County, NJ, received an anonymous tip on Monday that claimed there was a body being stored in a shed by one of the state’s nursing homes.

Although a body was not found in the shed, the police discovered “17 bodies piled inside the nursing home in a small morgue intended to hold no more than four people,” reported The New York Times.

“They were just overwhelmed by the amount of people who were expiring,” Eric C. Danielson, the police chief in Andover, told The Times.

There have been 68 recent deaths in the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Centers, including those of two nurses.

“I am also outraged that bodies of the dead were allowed to pile up in a makeshift morgue at the facility,” Gov. Murphy said, addressing the incident during a press briefing on Thursday. “New Jerseyans living in our long-term care facilities deserve to be cared for with respect, compassion, and dignity.”

Murphy explained that he has asked the Attorney General of New Jersey to investigate the situation, and later conduct a review of all the care facilities in the state that have been overwhelmed by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our full focus must remain on mitigating the spread of the virus and minimizing the impact to all who remain, in this case at the Andover facility, as well as all of our other long-term care facilities,” he said.

Judith Persichilli, New Jersey’s Acting Commissioner of Health, will also work with local health departments to “enforce critical safety measures and protocols.”

“A team has been deployed to assist the center, its staff, and its residents,” Murphy explained. “We know this is an issue that is not unique to New Jersey. It is national in scope … New Jersey can lead in how we respond.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]