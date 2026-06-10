Fox’s Lawrence Jones Reveals He Had ‘Many Doubts’ About Karmelo Anthony’s Guilt — But ‘Clear’ Evidence Swayed Him

Fox News anchor Lawrence Jones revealed he had “many doubts” about the Karmelo Anthony murder case before the trial started, but that his mind was “changed” after the evidence made it obvious to him the teen killer was guilty.

Jones shared his thoughts on the trial in an X thread on Wednesday, one day after Anthony was convicted of stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf to death at a 2025 high school track meet.

“I understand that some people had already formed their opinions about the Karmelo Anthony murder trial before it even began, but that wasn’t the case for me. When the tragic story broke, I was still uncertain and had many doubts, Jones said. “However, my perspective changed after I read the daily transcript. The evidence was clear, and frankly, every question I had about this case was definitively answered.”

Jones continued, explaining he wanted to know why Anthony was in the tent for Metcalf’s team when the attack happened.

The Fox & Friends co-host said he learned from the trial that Anthony wasn’t invited in — he was “the aggressor,” as the testimony revealed. Witnesses testified that Anthony told Metcalf, “Touch me, see what happens,” before stabbing him with a 5-inch knife.

“He also wasn’t jumped. The witness that the defense presented, who claimed that Kamelo was jumped by the victim and other teammates, folded when confronted with the video evidence,” Jones said. “In short, most of the public’s opinion was completely inaccurate, and that created unnecessary anger, protests, and racial tension.”

THREAD: Final thoughts on the Karmelo Anthony trial. I understand that some people had already formed their opinions about the Karmelo Anthony murder trial before it even began, but that wasn’t the case for me. When the tragic story broke, I was still uncertain and had many… — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) June 10, 2026

That racial tension was on display in front of the McKinney, TXcourthouse on Tuesday. Fox News correspondent Brooke Taylor reported she heard “shocking racially-charged comments” from Anthony supporters, including from one woman who branded Metcalf and his twin brother “domestic, racist terrorists.”

Jones said in his thread that viewing this trial through a racial lens didn’t make sense to him.

He posted:

Let’s discuss the racial aspect of this. There’s still a prevailing belief that because injustices were committed against Black America in the past, we must ensure justice is balanced even when the alleged Black perpetrator was wrong. You let them off because of past cases x or y. I’ve tried to comprehend this perspective, but I simply can’t reconcile it with my values. It’s unjust and punishes victims who had no involvement in the initial wrongs.

There were other Black Americans who disagreed with Jones.

For example, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) argued Metcalf felt empowered to confront Anthony because “this is the culture that is being instigated,” where White people are “gettin’ real bold with us right now.” Crockett, in her comments, misrepresented or ignored several crucial facts about the case.

Jones ended his thread by saying he hoped Americans can “reject this misguided worldview,” where race plays a central role. “If we don’t, more blood will be shed, impacting the people we love the most…our children.”

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