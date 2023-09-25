New York Post Reporter Dressed Like John Fetterman Forcibly Removed From Fox & Friends Set

Fox & Friends booted a reporter appearing on the show to discuss where Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) can and can’t get away with his casual style. And, no, it was not serious — it was a gag poking fun at the change of Senate dress rules.

On Monday, Fox & Friends spoke with Jon Levine, the New York Post reporter (and former Mediaite editor) who documented for the paper his attempts to get a table at some of New York’s finest restaurants while wearing a hoodie, shorts, and sneakers. The story came amid the ongoing controversy over Senator Fetterman’s outfits and the Senate relaxing its dress code.

Levine donned the casual outfit on set as he spoke with Steve Doocy, noting, “Civilization is a choice that we make every single day.”

“You woke up today, and you put on — very early in the morning — and you put on a suit and tie. I have only ever seen you on this show in a suit and tie because you have great respect for yourself and your audience,” said Levine. “But in the United States Senate, you can just march in like you came out of a pilates class. It’s just a difference in standards that we’re seeing, and it’s a choice that he is just not making.”

When asked if he had trouble getting into Fox News headquarters, Levine seemed to jest as he told Doocy the building’s security was “very hostile” toward him.

“I was nearly tackled by some of the guys out there when I tried to walk in,” he said.

As the show ready itself for the top of the 7 a.m. hour, Levine joined the co-hosts on the curvy couch, where Doocy turned to Lawrence Jones and said, “I know you have only been here a week, but don’t we have standards when it comes to dress code on the couch?”

“We are not the Senate,” said Jones, prompting Doocy to tell Levine, “Jon, I’m sorry. Get out.” Levine was eventually escorted off of the couch to bursts of laughter.

Levine confirmed the segment was a pre-planned bit, telling Mediaite, “It was a gag… I think!”

It was yet another solid story and solid moment for the intrepid Levine, who has been making more and more appearances on Fox News over the past year.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com