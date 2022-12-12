New York Post’s Hunter Biden Cover Causes Uproariously Mocking Laughter on the Set of Morning Joe

Mike Barnicle caused uproariously and mocking laughter on the set of Morning Joe by simply holding up the Monday edition of the New York Post with a headline that blared “EYES ON THE SPIES” and “GOP vows House roundup of 51 ‘Hunter’ hushers.”

Barnicle used the latest issue of the New York tabloid — which initially broke the controversial Hunter Biden story — to illustrate the House Republican majority in the coming two years following their narrow retaking of the congressional chamber from Democrats.

“If you want to know the future of the Republican party as you were discussing articulately last hour, take a look at the cover of New York Post,” Barnicle noted after mocking the presumed House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy before holding up the cover.

“If you’re out there worried about your heating oil bill, your grocery bill, or the status of your kids in school, forget about that because we have to get to the bottom of the Hunter Biden story; we have to bring in clapper and Brennan and find out why they lied.”

Joe Scarborough laughed heartily at the idea, while Mika Brzezinksi said, “they can’t help themselves!”

Scarborough then picked up on a theory he expressed earlier in the show that this investigation sort of proves how many GOP officials find themselves in a bubble of partisan information that is increasingly decreasing in size and disconnected from the will of the people, evidenced by poor showings in recent elections.

