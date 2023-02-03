Newsmax Guest Claims Whoopi Goldberg Should Be ‘Deported’ To Africa To Appreciate America During ‘Date, Debate, Deport’ Segment

In the debut of a Newsmax segment called “Date, Debate, Deport,” podcaster David J. Harris Jr. recommended The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg be “deported” to Africa to better appreciate “what she has here in America.”

Newsmax host Eric Bolling introduced the segment on Thursday night, presenting three categories: ladies from The View, the White House, and Capitol Hill. The bit is a play on the popular and ridiculous “fuck, marry, kill” where people pick what they would hypothetically prefer to do one of three typically famous people.

Bolling kicked the segment off by using Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin as the first three targets.

“I think Whoopi just needs to be deported. I think she just needs to go over and actually spend some time in Africa and, maybe, she’ll learn to appreciate what she has here in America,” Harris said.

He also chose to debate Behar because he could “flip her on her head” with her past comments and claimed he would date Hostin because she “maybe could be reached if the mood was right.”

The segment continued in similar fashion. For “ladies of Capitol Hill,” for instance, Bolling singled out Reps. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY), as well as Nancy Pelosi. Harris chose to deport “mad Maxine” and debate Pelosi to “hold her accountable.” The conservative pundit claimed he’d take out Ocasio Cortez and “wine and dine” at a bar to try and convince her to give up politics to go back to bartending.

Watch above via Newsmax.

