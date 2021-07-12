Newsmax host Rob Schmitt made the argument that coronavirus vaccines are “against nature” because they prevented as many people from dying as there would’ve been if science hadn’t interrupted the course of the pandemic.

Schmitt held a segment on Friday where he complained about how “despicable” it is that “the high and mighty Left and the media [are] ridiculing so many people for questioning vaccines.”

“It’s become so politicized,” he went on, “and many liberals will pump these vaccines into themselves and to their children simply to prove their loyalty to ‘science,’ ’cause that’s the in-thing to do right now.”

The bit continued with Schmitt talking to Dr. Peter McCullough, a professor at the Texas A&M University School of Medicine, about the Tokyo Olympic Games banning spectators from the event. As McCullough spoke about the systems in place to vaccinate the competing athletes, Schmitt moved in to emphasize “I’m not an anti-vaxxer. I’m not a pro-vaxxer. I’m somebody that’s looking at this thing and trying to figure it out.”

“I’ve got people in my family, very close to me, who I thought should get vaccinated because when you weigh the risks,” he said. “But when it comes to vaccines in general, are you of the consensus that it could potentially take a long time to really know what a vaccination does to people in some cases?”

McCullough responded that the long-term effects may vary among different types of vaccines. While McCullough explained this point, Schmitt asked for his thoughts on vaccines disrupting the pandemic’s impact on natural selection and the cycle of life and death.

Obviously, I’m not a doctor. But I’ve always thought about vaccines, and I always think about just nature, and the way everything works. And I feel like a vaccination in a weird way is just generally kind of going against nature. I mean, if there is some disease out there…maybe there’s just an ebb and flow to life where something’s supposed to wipe out a certain amount of people, and that’s just kind of the way evolution goes. Vaccines kind of stand in the way of that.

