Newsmax’s Grant Stinchfield said on Monday night he’s “rooting against” U.S. Olympic athletes, attacking them as “social justice warriors” for their activism.

“It’s not often that I’m happy a U.S. team loses in the Olympics,” he told viewers. “It makes me sad to say it, but I found myself rooting against not just Megan Rapinoe and her merry band of America-hating female soccer players… but I took pleasure in the men’s basketball team, USA’s, first team loss since 2004.”

Stinchfield was referring to the U.S. men’s basketball team being beaten by France on Sunday.

“The collection of whiny, overpaid social justice warriors are very hard to root for,” he continued. “The team is filled with anthem-kneelers, and I find it ironic they are willing to put USA across their chest, but in the not-so-distant past, they would kneel for the anthem. Somebody ought to go up to them and just rip USA off their chest. I don’t want them wearing it, personally.”

At one point Turning Point USA spokesperson Alex Clark said, “Remember how the woke left wanted to cancel Pepe Le Pew a few months ago? I think this was revenge of Pepe Le Pew.”

You can watch above, via Newsmax.

