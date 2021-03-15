Newsmax host Greg Kelly attempted to impress Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene during his program on Monday night by flexing his muscles and busting out some pull-ups, inspired by video Greene posted to social media.

Kelly showed a video of Greene, a freshman member of Congress who was roundly condemned for her promotion of several insane conspiracy theories over the past few years, doing pull-ups.

“And yes, I’m a big fan of Crossfit and participant and use to own a Crossfit gym,” Greene began. “So it’s something I enjoy.”

The Newsmax host then offered to show Greene his own pull-up abilities, which the host filmed ahead of his program outside of his New York studio on scaffolding.

“Do you want to see someone do not exactly full pull-ups? Me. This is just from a few minutes ago, actually,” Kelly stated. “You think you are going down all the way, but you really don’t go down all the way.”

Kelly further asked Greene how many kipping pull-ups she can do.

“I used to do maybe around 14 straight pull-ups, but I think I used to could do 30 kipping pull-ups in a row,” the congresswoman stated.

The segment concluded with Kelly showering Greene with praise for “really, really good” pull-ups.

Watch above, via Newsmax.

