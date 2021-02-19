Newsmax Anchor Deletes Tweet Complaining That His Co-Workers Didn’t Invite Him on Trip

Newsmax TV host Greg Kelly deleted a tweet on Thursday afternoon, shortly after posting the message to his over quarter of a million followers, in which he fumed over what appears to be workplace drama at the cable channel. More specifically, he expressed grievances that an “in-group” at Newsmax didn’t invite him on a recent vineyard excursion.

“TRUE STORY: a certain ‘in’ group at work decided to go on a little ‘outing’ to a VINEYARD this past weekend. (Totally not my thing-but would have been NICE to be asked!)” Kelly tweeted.

“WASTE OF TIME AND TONEY GO TO THE LIQUOR STORE IF YOU MUST !!” he added, in the now-deleted tweet.

A Mediaite request for comment to Newsmax TV wasn’t immediately returned on Friday morning.

The Newsmax host isn’t afraid of stirring the pot on Twitter, as not too long ago, he began rage tweeting about “MacDonalds,” which turned out a mere ploy for attention. Yet, his influence in conservative media continues to grow, as his 7 p.m. show on Newsmax has seen a significant uptick in viewers’ post-2020 election.

