Nicolle Wallace to Chris Christie: ‘We’re Going to Have to Agree to Disagree that Republicans Are Worth Rescuing’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace told former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Tuesday that they’ll have to “agree to disagree” over whether the Republican Party is worth saving.

Returning from a commercial break, Wallace, a former Republican, said on Deadline: White House, “We’re back with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, author of the new book Republican Rescue. We’re going to have to agree to disagree that Republicans are worth rescuing.”

Shrugging his shoulders with his eyes looking up and head tilting one way, Christie responded, “Okay.”

Wallace proceeded to ask Christie if former President Donald Trump gave the former governor the coronavirus.

Christie said he had “no idea” and added that he was tested for Covid every time he went to the White House to do debate prep with Trump last year.

As he had done in other interviews, Christie relayed his experience getting a call from Trump while being treated in the hospital for Covid and that Christie assured the then-president that he wouldn’t say that he got the virus from the commander-in-chief. Christie also reiterated the difference between Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, whom he said called him every day to check in on him and his wife, Mary Pat Christie.

Wallace then asked Christie if former Vice President Mike Pence “did a good job.”

“I think the president’s the one who did the worst job because he set to tone. And that’s what I wrote in the book about my visit to him in March to say ‘Look, you have to take this more seriously. You have to talk to the American people in a serious way about this. Can’t keep saying it’s just going to go away because it’s probably not. And you need to be on top of this in that way.

We spent probably an hour and 45 minutes or so in the Oval Office together, just the two of us. Mike Pence came in once during it for a little but. But we were in there for most of the time alone.

