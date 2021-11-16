Matt Schlapp Says PBS is ‘Insane’ and Should Be Defunded Because Sesame Street Is Introducing Asian-American Muppet

Sesame Street is introducing a new Asian-American muppet character, and in response Matt Schlapp said PBS should be defunded.

The long-running educational children’s series has made diversity and inclusion one of its themes over the years. This week, Ji-Young was added to the repertoire of muppet characters on Sesame Street.

Ji-Young is Korean-American and puppeteered by Kathleen Kim. The newest muppet will be introduced in a Thanksgiving Day special featuring Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, tennis champ Naomi Osaka, and TV host Padma Lakshmi. Per the Associated Press:

“So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong,” Ji-Young explained during a recent interview. “But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame.” At only 7 years old, Ji-Young is making history as the first Asian American muppet in the “Sesame Street” canon. She is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding.

This is how Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, reacted to that news:

“What race is Ernie is Bert? You are insane PBS and we should stop funding you.”

What race is Ernie is Bert? You are insane PBS and we should stop funding you. https://t.co/iHyGYJvG5l — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) November 15, 2021

There’s been a lot of discourse about Sesame Street since the show taught young kids about the importance of getting vaccinations. Senator Ted Cruz (R- TX) went after Big Bird multiple times.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com