Matt Schlapp Says PBS is ‘Insane’ and Should Be Defunded Because Sesame Street Is Introducing Asian-American Muppet

Nov 16th, 2021
 
Sesame Street is introducing a new Asian-American muppet character, and in response Matt Schlapp said PBS should be defunded.

The long-running educational children’s series has made diversity and inclusion one of its themes over the years. This week, Ji-Young was added to the repertoire of muppet characters on Sesame Street.

Ji-Young is Korean-American and puppeteered by Kathleen Kim. The newest muppet will be introduced in a Thanksgiving Day special featuring Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, tennis champ Naomi Osaka, and TV host Padma Lakshmi. Per the Associated Press:

“So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong,” Ji-Young explained during a recent interview. “But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame.”

At only 7 years old, Ji-Young is making history as the first Asian American muppet in the “Sesame Street” canon. She is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding.

This is how Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, reacted to that news:

“What race is Ernie is Bert? You are insane PBS and we should stop funding you.”

There’s been a lot of discourse about Sesame Street since the show taught young kids about the importance of getting vaccinations. Senator Ted Cruz (R- TX) went after Big Bird multiple times.

