New details have emerged from October of 2020 in which both President Donald Trump and former Governor Chris Christie were simultaneously hospitalized with Covid-19.

According to a New York Times report filed by Maggie Haberman and published over the weekend, the 45th president called Christie in the hospital, where he had spent many days in ICU concerned if he would die from the potentially deadly contagion but had a chief concern expressed via question.

According to Christie, Trump’s main concern was if Christie was going to blame Trump for contracting Covid-19, which he asked “Are you gonna say you got it from me?”

Writing for the NY Times, Haberman reports:

Mr. Christie reveals how worried he and others were for his survival when he became infected with the coronavirus after being at the White House around the same time that Mr. Trump and several other aides contracted Covid-19. Mr. Christie writes that his priest arrived in the hospital and rubbed oils on his forehead in the sign of the cross, praying over him. He got a call from a hospitalized Mr. Trump, who had one main concern: “Are you gonna say you got it from me?” Mr. Trump asked him.

Christie is said to have contracted the coronavirus after attending a White House event in which Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, which was later called a “superspreader” due to the number of cases that came from it.

The detail above comes from his new book, Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden, which is set for release on Tuesday, November 16.

Chris Christie seems to want the world to know that he is NOT Donald Trump, and appears to be going to great lengths to convey that message, in what certainly seems a trial run before a 2024 bid for the White House.

The former governor of New Jersey also sat down with Mike Allen for Axios on HBO, which was then framed on Axios as “Inside Chris Christie’s Break up with Donald Trump.”

The video clip does not convey the specific detail provided by Haberman’s write-up, but it conveys much of the same message.

Watch above via HBO.

