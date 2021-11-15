Chris Christie Says Melania Called Him ‘Every Day’ in the ICU While Trump Worried About Himself: ‘Real Contrast Between the Couple’

Chris Christie says former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump had very different priorities when they spoke to him last year while he was hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The former New Jersey governor joined The View on Monday as part of his media tour to promote his upcoming book: Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden. Much of the conversation wound up revolving around Christie’s break with Trump and his hope that the Republican Party will be able to move on without the former president.

At one point, Sunny Hostin asked about the part of Christie’s book focusing on his time in the ICU after he contracted Covid. According to Christie, the former president called him during that time, but instead of worrying about Christie’s well-being first and foremost, Trump’s biggest concern was whether Christie was going to blame him for the “superspreader” event where they both caught the disease.

Here’s how Christie described it:

After asking how I was feeling and going through that and a couple of things about how do tough guys like us get this and all that, he then said ‘How do you think you got it?’ I said, ‘I don’t know how exactly. There were seven of us in the room, and six of the seven of us got it. I don’t know how I got it, but I got it in that room’…That got to the next question, which he said to me ‘You’re not going to blame me, are you?’ And I said, ‘Well, I won’t because I don’t know if you gave it to me. It could’ve been Hope, it could’ve been Bill, it could’ve been Kellyanne.’ I don’t know who it was, but what he was most concerned about was that I wasn’t going to blame him.

Christie added that this was quite different from Melania Trump, saying she “called me every day that I was in the ICU, first thing in the morning, to see how I was doing. And then would call my wife after that to see if she needed anything.”

“A real contrast between the couple,” Christie concluded.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com