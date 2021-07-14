Nikki Haley Says ‘We Look So Ridiculous in the Eyes of the World’ Despite Polls Showing U.S. Standing Has Rebounded Post-Trump

Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations under Donald Trump, said on Wednesday that the United States looks “ridiculous” to the rest of the world after Secretary of State Anthony Blinken invited experts to the U.S. to assess racism in the nation’s police departments. This invitation is part of a U.N. initiative on police discrimination across the world against people of African descent. The move is a stark contrast to Trump administration’s approach to world affairs, which oftentimes alienated U.S. allies.

“Great nations such as ours do not hide from our shortcomings; they acknowledge them openly and strive to improve with transparency,” said Blinken. “In so doing, we not only work to set the standard for national responses to these challenges, we also strengthen our democracy, and give new hope and motivation to human rights defenders across the globe.”

Haley blasted the decision on Fox News, calling the move “insane.”

“We look so ridiculous in the eyes of the world right now,” said the former South Carolina governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate. “I can’t even imagine what the world is thinking. I can’t imagine what those ambassadors at the U.N. are thinking. I sat there and fought for the fact that we were the free-est, best country in the world. And now you have our own secretary state calling the U.N. to do an investigation? You can’t make this up. This is not just insane, this is dangerous. It’s incredibly dangerous.”

The State Department’s approach represents a noteworthy departure from the hostility the Trump administration with the respect to the U.N. and the global community in general. Under the Trump, the U.S. withdrew from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the United Nations Human Rights Council. The U.S. has rejoined those agencies under President Joe Biden.

According to a Pew survey conducted last month among the publics of 16 U.S. allies, the country’s standing in the world has improved immensely since Trump left office. At the end of the Trump presidency, just 17% had confidence “in the U.S. president to do the right thing in world affairs, while 83% said they had no confidence. Now, under Biden, 75% said they have confidence the president will do the right thing, compared to just 22% who have no confidence.

Trump also withdrew the country from the Paris Climate Accords, frequently complained NATO allies weren’t spending enough money on their militaries, and once infamously and awkwardly shoved or nudged (depending on your point of view) the prime minister of Montenegro.

