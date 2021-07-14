In conservative publishing, there are few “gets” as good as a Donald Trump get. And to get him sending out one of his emailed statements – or non-Twitter tweets, as one might describe them – is even get-ier. So Fox’s Jesse Watters must have been pleased to see his name trending after Trump praised his book.

That praise was pretty extensive. In its entirety:

Great new book out by Jesse Watters, How I Saved the World. Interspersed are his thoughtful suggestions for overcoming left-wing radicalism, maintaining American democracy, moving beyond aging hippies (like his long-suffering, loving parents), saving the world from social justice warriors and the deep state—all while smirking his way through life in only the nicest way. Get your copy today, congratulations Jesse!

Not just extensive. Fancy.

TOO fancy? Welp…

The "interspersed" line in Trump's statement on the Jesse Watters book sounded off, un-Trumpy. That's because it was copy-pasted from the publisher's description of the book. Future solution: Publishers of pro-Trump books need to copy his syntax in their ad copy. pic.twitter.com/qGcWVVMqy6 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 14, 2021





Why does this keep happening?

Still, though. Copy/Paste statements, direct from the blurb where books are sold? Now THAT is the retirement dream.

