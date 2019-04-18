Nixon White House Lawyer John Dean: Mueller Report is ‘More Damning’ Than Watergate Report

John Dean, the former White House lawyer for President Nixon who ultimately helped bring about his impeachment, said that Mueller’s report is “far worse” than the Senate’s Watergate report.

CNN’s Jake Tapper interviewed Dean on Thursday, and asked the lawyer about the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into President Donald Trump and Russian interference.

Dean said that to gain some context, he looked at the Watergate report, the Iran Contra report, and Ken Starr‘s four-volume report on President Bill Clinton.

“I’ve read all of those,” Dean said. “This report from the special counsel is more damning than all of those reports about a president.”

“This is a really devastating report,” he added.

Tapper noted that despite that, the report concluded there’s insufficient evidence the Trump campaign conspired with Russia.

Dean replied by outlining some context:

This was a campaign that Trump has all but admitted was not a serious presidential campaign. It was a branding undertaking. And they wanted all the help they could get from wherever they could get, and it’s clear they got a lot from the Russians. An unusual amount. Does it rise to the level of a criminal conspiracy? Apparently not, at least with the evidence that’s available.

On obstruction, however, Dean said the case is clear.

“This is clear obstruction,” he said. “The obstruction statute is an endeavor statute, as well as actual overt action. If you endeavor to obstruct — and there is much evidence here of endeavor — you violated the obstruction statue.”

Watch above, via CNN.

