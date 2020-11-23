New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) and his family were accosted by hecklers who spotted him over the weekend while they were eating dinner at a restaurant.

A video of the encounter went viral on Sunday, and it shows Murphy being harassed by at least two people while he was eating with his wife and children.

“Oh my God, Murphy, you’re such a d*ck,” one woman said. “You’re having fun with your family and in the meantime you’re having all other kind of bullsh*t going on?” another said.

One of Murphy’s children could be heard asking the woman holding the camera if she was drunk, to which, she shot back “No, I’m not drunk as a matter of fact.” When asked to put on a mask, the heckler then said “You can go f*ck yourself, how’s that?”

“I don’t need a f*cking mask,” she went on. “You know why I don’t need a mask? Because there ain’t nothing f*cking wrong with me.”

As Murphy’s son called out the woman’s Donald Trump phone case, he then said “You know who he likes? He likes my dad.”

“No, he doesn’t” the lady responded. Murphy put on a mask as the hecklers remained up close, and his wife was shown with her phone out, possibly to take their pictures.

Recently, Murphy implemented a new set of public safety measures due to rising coronavirus case numbers in the state, though restaurants remain open for business. Daily Mail reported that Murphy was outside at the time as he ate with his family, which is a significant distinction from California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) incident earlier in the month when he broke his own state guidelines as he attended a dinner party at a swanky restaurant.

Watch above.

